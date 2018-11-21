Chilly start, beautiful sunshine

It’s a chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up when headed outdoors this morning. This afternoon’s temperatures will be seasonably cool in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will keep us under a fair weather pattern through Thanksgiving Thursday. So, get used to beautiful, dry, and sunny skies and easy holiday travel conditions in our region. Watch out for big changes on Friday: rain showers will be likely, especially after noon, with a chance for thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall totals of up to two inches possible on Friday and Friday night. Weekend looks fine for the most part with mild mornings in the 50s and pleasantly warm afternoons in the 70s. There will be a cold front approaching with a chance for showers on Sunday but it doesn’t look like a lot of rain. Much colder and drier air behind that front will strike the coast on Monday and Tuesday with chilly afternoons in the 50s and mornings back into the 30s and 40s.