Volunteers busy preparing thousands of Thanksgiving meals

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Preparations are underway for a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Harrison County.
The Feed the Needy program provides hot meals for thousands of people on Thanksgiving, and a lot of work goes into getting that much food ready before Thursday.
Volunteers at the Harrison County Work Center spent the day slicing meats and cutting pies.
This is the 29th year Harrison County law enforcement has sponsored this program, making sure thousands of families in South Mississippi will have a hot, delicious meal on Thanksgiving.
“I’m glad that this program lasted so long," said Donnie Jenkins. “Twenty-nine years, you’ve got to be doing something right to do it 29 years. So it’s a good program and it reaches a lot of people.”
Jenkins said the program is made possible every year through community donations and hundreds of willing volunteers.
Volunteers are still needed to package meals beginning at 8 Thursday morning at the Lyman Community Center. Deliveries will start at 9. For more information on how to volunteer, click HERE.
