Terrific weather for turkey, showers for shopping

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Travelers will be delighted to drive through clear conditions on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. But, a rain system threatens Black Friday plans.
A high pressure system keeps us dry on Wednesday. But, a low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the Gulf Coast on Friday and Friday night.
The rain system will move out of the area by Saturday.
“There’s only a slight chance for a few light rain showers on Thanksgiving Thursday,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “But, on Friday, rain showers will be likely and a few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible thanks to a Gulf rain system.”
Friday’s heaviest rainfall across South Mississippi could be during the evening and overnight hours, according to a forecast issued Tuesday showing a slower system.
“A slower system would be a better-case scenario for Black Friday shoppers," Williams said on Tuesday. “That would mean that shoppers wouldn’t have to wait outside in morning downpours if the worst rain actually holds off until later in the day like the forecast currently shows.”
“A best-case scenario would be for the rain system to roll through after midnight Friday night and to move out before sunrise on Saturday,” said Williams.
This system’s timing is not set in stone and may change depending on the speed of the system as the forecast gets updated each day.
Rain amounts will range from about one to two inches across South Mississippi.
What are the latest rain chances and expected conditions for your location? See your latest local forecast by heading to our Weather Page or by opening your WLOX Weather App. Click here to find out how to get the app.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.