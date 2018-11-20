Mississippi Highway Patrol begins holiday enforcement period

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period on Wednesday, November 21 at 12:01 a.m until Sunday, November 25 at midnight.
State Troopers will place emphasis on patrols geared towards combating speeding, promoting seat belt usage and preventing reckless driving as part of Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period.
During the period in 2017, MHP investigated 163 crashes with 5 fatalities and made 46 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.
Troopers ask drivers to avoid text messaging or any other driver distractions that could endanger lives and have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.
“We are asking motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans,” MHP said.
