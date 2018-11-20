Main Street Christmas ornament celebrates Biloxi’s history

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Main Street 2018 Christmas ornament is now available. This year’s ornament celebrates the city’s history with a replica of a 1947 fire truck that is an iconic sight in Biloxi.
The fire truck is usually on display at the city’s fire museum on Howard Avenue but right now, it’s decorated for the holidays and parked out the Biloxi Visitor’s Center.
The ornaments are collector’s items, with a new one being unveiled each year. This year, the city is also selling Christmas shirts featuring the Biloxi Lighthouse with garland strands made of the words “Merry Christmas” in different languages.
“Biloxi is a cultural melting pot and we wanted to celebrate that,” said the city’s historical administrator Bill Raymond. “So this year on the shirts, we decided to show you how to write ‘Merry Christmas’ in different languages.”
The different languages featured on the shirt are all from cultures and heritages that have helped shape the City of Biloxi for many generations.
“Croatian, Vietnamese, French, Italian, Spanish," said Raymond, listing off the different languages, adding that these are just some of the cultures that makeup Biloxi’s rich heritage.
You can purchase the shirts and the ornament at the Biloxi Visitor’s Center or at Christmas in the City, which is taking place in the Rue Magnolia District on Dec. 1.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.