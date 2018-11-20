Lotcop keeping Walmart customers safe

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Walmart is hoping a device called the Lotcop will be able to cut down on crime in their parking lots, especially during this holiday season.
It’s something you may have noticed in the parking lot.
Lotcop is a solar video surveillance system. It gives an added piece of security especially for shoppers who park at night. The camera tower is 20 feet high and can scan all areas of the parking lot. Walmart says the goal is to deter crime before detecting it.
Lotcop is being used at several store locations around the region and country.
