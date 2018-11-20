Gulfport man gets 40 years for making sexual videos of two young girls

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has pleaded guilty to making sexual videos of two young girls. James Allen Stevens, 34, admitted to child exploitation charges Monday in a Harrison County courtroom. Police say the girls in the videos and photos were eight and four years old.
Prosecutors say the investigation began in September 2017 when Stevens' then-girlfriend found several pictures and videos on a flash drive and immediately turned it over to authorities. Prosecutors say the images showed Stevens engaging in sexual activity with young girls. Police say Stevens could be seen and heard in several of the videos.
The day after investigators received the flash drive, Stevens was arrested during a traffic stop in Jackson County. While officers were attempting to arrest him, Stevens held a knife to his own throat, threatening to kill himself. Officers were able to get him to drop the knife and surrender. His cell phone was then taken into custody and, after searching, investigators found even more videos of the young victims.
"We are thankful for people in the community who speak up and call the police when they know a crime has occurred," said assistant district attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case. "If no one spoke up, this defendant could have continued to assault children."
Stevens was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Bourgeois, who ordered the time to be served day-for-day without the chance of an early release or parole being granted.
“Crimes against children continue to be a priority of our office and our partners in law enforcement,” said district attorney Joel Smith. “We will hold criminals accountable for actions which betray the innocence and trust of children in our community.”
