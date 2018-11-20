Gulfport Harbor Lights ready to open for the holiday season

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The countdown is on for the fourth annual Harbor Lights Winter Festival. The City of Gulfport and Island View Casino are putting the finishing touches on the magical display, which will feature more than a million lights.
As families finish their turkey dinner, a winter wonderland of holiday fun will open at Jones Park. The Harbor Lights Winter Festival opens Friday and will run through the end of the year. Santa and his workers will will be at the Gulfport light show from 6 to 9 p.m. each night through Dec. 23.
The event will feature 13 nights of live entertainment and every Wednesday is local appreciation night, where Coast residents can get in for $5 with a Mississippi driver’s license.
For more information on the festival, including information on tickets and specific events, visit the event’s Facebook page HERE.
