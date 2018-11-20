Coast casinos report rising revenue

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - New data is showing an encouraging trend for Coast casinos. The newly released Mississippi Gaming Commission report says October was another strong month for local casinos.
As a result, the money gamblers bet and lost in the first ten months of 2018 was four percentage points higher than this time last year. From purely a gross revenue standpoint, it’s very likely 2018 will be the industry’s best year in a decade.
Here's how the numbers compare from previous years:
October 2018 - $98.2 million
October 2017 - $94 million
October 2016 - $99.7 million
October 2015 - $88.1 million
October 2014 - $90.0 million
October 2013 - $83.2 million
How did the sports books do last month in South Mississippi? In a word, okay. Gamblers walked up to betting counters in October and placed almost $22 million in wagers on sporting events. The report says casinos only won a little more than $200,000 off those bets. That’s a win percentage for the casinos of just under one percent. Typically, a casino sports book will win between four and five percent from a sports wager.
To see how all of the casinos in the state have fared this year, read the Gaming Commission’s latest revenue report HERE.
