Clouds will give way to sunshine today

It sure was a cloudy and cool morning. However, the clouds will gradually clear out late this afternoon. It will be a touch cooler today with highs in the low to mid 60s.
With a clear sky tonight, it’s going to get chilly! Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the low 40s. More sunshine is expected during the day with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.
A few showers may graze by on Thanksgiving morning, but our rain chances are slim. Many will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s. A Gulf low pressure system will develop by Friday, and it will likely bring showers and a few storms later in the day. Some rain will linger into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s. After we dry out by Saturday afternoon, we’ll warm into the low 70s.
