Clouds will give way to sunshine today

A few showers may graze by on Thanksgiving morning, but our rain chances are slim. Many will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s. A Gulf low pressure system will develop by Friday, and it will likely bring showers and a few storms later in the day. Some rain will linger into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s. After we dry out by Saturday afternoon, we’ll warm into the low 70s.