Clearing sky, slightly cooler

A few rain showers possible this morning as a cold front crosses the Mississippi coast. Later today, clouds will thin out and the sky will become sunnier. After a mild morning, expect afternoon temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday in the lower to mid 60s. High pressure keeps us dry on Wednesday. There’s only a slight chance for a few light rain showers on Thanksgiving Thursday. But, on Friday, rain showers will be likely and a few heavy downpours will be possible thanks to a Gulf rain system. The weekend looks less wet and pleasantly warm with afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the 50s. A strong cold front may arrive next Monday, dropping our afternoon temperatures into the 50s and 60s.
Atlantic tropics remain quiet and no new systems are expected to form in the next five days. Hurricane season ends next week!