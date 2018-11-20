Clearing sky, slightly cooler

A few rain showers possible this morning as a cold front crosses the Mississippi coast. Later today, clouds will thin out and the sky will become sunnier. After a mild morning, expect afternoon temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday in the lower to mid 60s. High pressure keeps us dry on Wednesday. There’s only a slight chance for a few light rain showers on Thanksgiving Thursday. But, on Friday, rain showers will be likely and a few heavy downpours will be possible thanks to a Gulf rain system. The weekend looks less wet and pleasantly warm with afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the 50s. A strong cold front may arrive next Monday, dropping our afternoon temperatures into the 50s and 60s.