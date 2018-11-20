Angel Myers McIlrath is ready to be the Jackson County D.A.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Angel Myers McIlrath says she can handle the job Governor Phil Bryant appointed her to do; being the Jackson County District Attorney.
“I’ve prosecuted every kind of case you can imagine,” said Myers McIlrath.
In January she takes over the office of Jackson County District Attorney now that current D.A. Tony Lawrence is going to be a judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
"I'm just excited to be able to serve the community in this capacity," Angel said.
She isn't afraid to let you know that there is not a doubt in her mind whether she is fit for what lies ahead.
"What I want people to know about me is that I'm ready to do this job. You've seen how I fight, and I'm going to fight that hard for this community," Angel said.
Angel is active in the Coast community. She helped launch the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in honor of her daughter Sophia, who died last year after battling DIPG.
People who have worked with Angel for more than a decade describe her as "one of the sweetest women alive" and says she truly is an angel. But sweet as she may be, she promises to be tough on crime.
“I’m going to make sure that our crime victims are protected, and that their rights are afforded to them. I’m going to protect children in and out of the courtroom. We are going to put violent offenders, and drug dealers, and gang members, and child abusers... they are going to prison,” said Angel.
Tough, but fair. She plans to use her role to restore wholesome values in the community she serves.
“We are going to help addicts throughout drug court programs and our veterans courts programs. And we are going to work with law enforcement and the court to make this community safe,” said Angel.
In her own words Angel Myers McIlrath says there is nothing special about her other than the God she believes in. She is only committed to giving back to the community that has given her so much.
