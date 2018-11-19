WLOX Editorial: Help feed the needy

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Thanksgiving evokes memories, we remember the traditions long carried on by families. The tradition of a big turkey dinner with all the trimmings, families gathering, remembering what we are thankful for or making wishes.
Thanksgiving is the holiday steeped in tradition. One of those traditions in Harrison County takes our first responders outside of their emergency roles. It’s a tradition carried on for nearly three decades. It’s the Feed the Needy Program.
Thousands of meals are served to those in need each Thanksgiving Day. This, like so many others, is a worthy effort. But they do need donations and they need volunteers as do many organizations. Maybe you can help. Contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5703 if you want to join this Thanksgiving tradition.
