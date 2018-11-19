Wisconsin family adopts 1-year-old 20 years after they adopted her sister

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN/CNN) - On Milwaukee County Adoption Day, a family adopted a 1-year-old girl they call Lou Lou.
What they didn’t know is that they adopted her half-sister 20 years ago.
Tim Brusnahan who just turned 60 and Lynn Brusnahan about to do the same next year, with three grown kids, said they were ready to be empty nesters.
The Brusnahan's have a biological son, an adopted son and adopted daughter, Katie who's now 20.
Turns out, Katie and Lou Lou have the same birth mom.
What began as a temporary home for Lou Lou. would soon become permanent.
A judge made it official on Milwaukee County Adoption Day.
“We’re very excited to provide Lou Lou with a permanent and for Katie to have a sister now," said Lynn Brusnahan.
