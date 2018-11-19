Markham Building smolders after catching fire

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Markham Building in downtown Gulfport. The building got fire early Monday afternoon.
According to Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, there were workers in the building when it caught fire. He said it appears the workers accidentally caught insulation on fire but firefighters are still investigating.
Chief Beyerstedt says the flames are under control.
We will update this story as new details become available.
