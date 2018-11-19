Markham Building smolders after catching fire

Authorities say workers in the building may have caught insulation on fire Monday, causing a fire to start. (Knowles, Lindsay)
By Lindsay Knowles | November 19, 2018 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 2:19 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Markham Building in downtown Gulfport. The building got fire early Monday afternoon.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, there were workers in the building when it caught fire. He said it appears the workers accidentally caught insulation on fire but firefighters are still investigating.

Chief Beyerstedt says the flames are under control.

