Waitr to deliver free meals across Gulfport and Biloxi for Thanksgiving

GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As Thanksgiving day quickly approaches, Waitr is spreading their own holiday cheer by feeding 2,000 families in need this week in Gulfport and Biloxi areas through its initiative Share Thanksgiving.
Share Thanksgiving was created by Waitr CEO Chris Meaux who was looking for a way Waitr could give back to the communities it serves.
“It means so much to everyone involved with Waitr to help those who are struggling this holiday season,” said Meaux. “It is so gratifying to me and our entire team to brighten the spirits of these families during Thanksgiving.”
Teams in each area, along with nominations that were sent into Waitr, worked with local organizations to identify the families in need.
Waitr has been hosting a five-week fundraiser where anyone using the app could make a donation that would directly go towards feeding the families. Waitr reported custotmers donated thousands of dollars, and its participating restaurant partners matched a portion of the donations. All the money raised is being used to purchase the meals from local restaurants.
Meaux said he couldn’t be happier with this year’s effort, as over 2,700 Waitr customers donated to the cause.
“As Waitr continues to grow, so does the impact of Share Thanksgiving,” he said. “Last year we were able to feed 1,000 families … and this year, thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers and terrific restaurant partners, we far surpassed that number, reaching our goal of feeding 2,000 families.”
