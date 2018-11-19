Moss Point man pleads guilty after trooper finds 15.43 pounds of cocaine in vehicle

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -Dale Ricardo Easterling, 43, of Moss Point pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine Monday.
Easterling was stopped by a Louisiana State Trooper while traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 on July 13, 2018. The trooper searched Easterling’s car and found a hidden compartment with 7 kilograms or 15.43 pounds of cocaine.
Easterling admitted he was taking the cocaine back to Moss Point for further distribution, and that this was not his first trip back to Moss Point with cocaine, according to a release.
On the same day, FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents performed a search warrant at Easterling’s house and found ammunition, over 500 grams of marijuana brownies, 1.5 kilograms or 3.3 pounds of marijuana, 833 grams of Fentanyl, 5 grams of heroin, and 99 pills made to look like oxycodone. But the pills actually contained Fentanyl and acetaminophen, a dangerous and sometimes deadly combination, according to reports.
Easterling will be sentenced on February 14, 2019 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
