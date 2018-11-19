Jackson County to use paper poll books for runoff election

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - When Jackson County voters head to the poll for next week's runoff election, they will be checked into their precincts via paper poll books.
Normally, the election commission uses electronic polls books. But after issues came up during the general election with the electronic books not clearing the archives, it was decided to bring in the paper ones.
Jackson County Circuit Clerk Randy Carney believes there should be no issues next week with the paper poll books.
“Of course, you know, anytime you take electronics into the mix, you always have the possibility of having an issue here or there. But they got it resolved pretty quick. But he just decided since it’s such a short turnaround before the runoff we would just use the poll books to be paper,” Carney said.
Carney said there is no difference between electronic and paper poll books. He said his office is responsible for printing the paper poll books, and will have them ready the day before the runoff election.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.