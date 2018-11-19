Coast shoppers get ahead of the Thanksgiving grocery rush

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - There’s nothing like the holiday supermarket hustle. Rouses Market in Gulfport was filled with people over the weekend, all eager to stock up on the groceries they need to make yummy Thanksgiving favorites.
Like many families on the Coast this weekend, Susan Collins has big plans for the holiday. That’s why she chose to get a head start to avoid the rush of last-minute shoppers.
“We have a big family turkey fry on Wednesday night and so I have to get my turkey so we can thaw it out and fry it," she said. “I actually shopped last week because I wanted to beat the crowd. So I have everything but my turkey.”
Rouses Market was filled with people weaving through the aisles, loading their carts with the right ingredients to make dinner a success.
When asked what is on the menu this year, Diane Mossberger answered with a chuckle, "Turkey and green beans and pumpkin pie, normal things.”
Employees were busy restocking the shelves to keep up with the high demand because more product means more sales. Anyone who shops for Thanksgiving knows the costs can add up pretty quickly. Thankfully, the price of turkey is at an eight year low.
One 16-lb turkey costs roughly $21 in 2018, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. The bureau reported that the total average cost for a 10-person dinner is just under $50, 22 cents cheaper than last year.
“That’s good, I’m glad something’s low," said Susan in response to the price drop, which is giving shoppers a little more room to loosen their belts and enjoy the foods they love.
Diane added, “He likes mashed potatoes and gravy. Probably turkey for me I’m not too hungry after I do all the cooking."
Now it’s time for those families to get started on putting together the perfect Thanksgiving Feast. In case you forget that last item on your shopping list, Rouses on Pass Road in Gulfport will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
