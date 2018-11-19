Clouds thicken up for Monday

We’ve been seeing the cloud cover roll through today ahead of our next cold front. Highs will be back in the upper 60s. As the front gets closer, we may see an isolated shower or two late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low 50s.
Some showers may linger Tuesday morning, but we’ll dry off that afternoon. Highs will fall into the mid 60s. No traveling problems are expected on Wednesday. Sunshine will return with highs in the mid 60s.
A low pressure system to our south on Thanksgiving may bring a few showers in the morning. However, most of us will remain dry with highs in the mid 60s. Another system may pass through on Friday into Saturday, bringing more showers and possibly a few storms. At this time, it looks like our best chance of rain will be late on Friday into early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll likely dry out with highs near 70.
