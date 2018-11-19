Cloudier, few showers by tonight

A weak cold front will approach our region on Monday. Coastal Mississippi will probably remain dry throughout the day with just increasing clouds. But, areas to our northwest in portions of Louisiana and Mississippi may see a better chance for showers. Highs will remain mostly in the 60s. Tonight: the cold front will finally move through the coast with a chance for rain showers across coastal Mississippi overnight. Slightly cooler air will try to begin to filter in from the northwest with lows expected in the lower 50s. High pressure should keep things dry and quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some time between Thanksgiving Thursday and Saturday, a Gulf rain system will try to lift our way bringing a chance for wetter weather. At this time, the bulk of the rainfall with that system is expected to remain offshore, but rain amounts up to one inch will be possible in coastal Mississippi.