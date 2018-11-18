The weekend ends with beautiful weather

It was another chilly morning, but plenty of sun today will warm us up near 70. A bit more cloud cover is expected tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs near 70. A weak cold front will approach us later that evening into Tuesday morning. This will bring the chance for just a few showers. Highs on Tuesday will drop into the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. There is more confidence that we could see rain on Thanksgiving, and it’s looking like our best chance could be in the morning. Highs should stay in the 60s. Another system could move through on Friday into Saturday, bringing showers and possibly a few storms.
