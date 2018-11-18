Vintage motorcycles rev up their engines towards Gulf Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Vintage motorcycles of all kinds are bringing bike enthusiasts to the Coast. The bikers made their way down Highway 90 to the Ohr O’Keefe museum Sunday morning for their annual vintage motorcycle show.
Participants attending got up close and personal with Harleys, Hondas, and other iconic motorcycle models. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The event runs until 4 p.m. Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.
Officials at the museum are asking for participants to bring a canned food item to donate to local food banks.
Some may think it’s unusual to see motorcycles in an art museum, but many see the bikes as real works of art.
