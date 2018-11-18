Thanksgiving week brings many activities to the Coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - The week of Thanksgiving is finally here, and that means several different things for residents on the Gulf Coast.
Families packed into churches to take an extra opportunity to express what they’re thankful for this Sunday. The holidays are usually a special time for families to come together, and many start by bringing the family together through a Sunday service.
This week also marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. The biggest shopping day of the year is just days away on Black Friday, November 23. Many stores are busy making their final preparations to accommodate customers on this special day. WLOX News Now will be out on Black Friday to see what items shoppers are looking for the most and the biggest deals.
Lastly, there will be several places on the Gulf Coast for people in need of a Thanksgiving meal. In fact, there’s a Thanksgiving dinner for special needs individuals and their families at the Donal M. Snyder Sr. Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. But for a complete list of places you can get a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, visit here.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.