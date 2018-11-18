Harrison County Fire Service holds live fire training

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Service firefighters and volunteers from the Cuevas and Woolmarket departments did live fire training at the Mississippi Air National Guard, Combat Readiness Training Center over the weekend.
The training, using live fire, heat and smoke in the CRTC’s burn building, put new and less experienced personnel under actual fire conditions in a controlled, safe environment. Being guided by trained training officers and experienced firefighters, those undergoing the training went through a classroom review of how fire acts and safety briefing before the actual training.
“Training like we are doing today, builds a stronger partnership between our responding agencies and first responders," said CRTC Assistant Fire Chief Rusty Shoultz. “ When emergencies happen and we are called to work together, having trained together makes the emergency go smoother with less risk of our crews people getting hurt, and those needing help, get the best we have to give by all of us coming together."
“This is not a one time thing, we have trained in the past and look forward to making this partnership strong and keep training to make sure all our people, paid and volunteer, are up to date with their skills and the most current techniques," said Harrison County Training Chief Ronnie Davis, who coordinated the training.
“Training like this helps us to recruit new employees and volunteers in Harrison County. We are always seeking people who want to volunteer, the work we do makes a difference in the community," said Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan.
