Trump to visit California fire scene as death toll rises

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from the deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger)
By SUDHIN THANAWALA | November 17, 2018 at 12:08 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:08 AM

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

California's outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have been vocal critics of Trump, plan to join the president on Saturday.

Trump's arrival comes as confusion continues over how many people remain unaccounted for.

Authorities Friday night confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate more than 1,000 people. But they stress that not all the people may really be missing.

Butte County voted for Trump. But his planned visit is receiving mixed reviews.

A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tera Hickerson, right, and Columbus Holt embrace as they look at a board with information for services at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store for people displaced by the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Chico, Calif. The two, from Paradise, Calif., escaped the fire and don't know if their house is still standing. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People sit by their tents at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store for people displaced by the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Chico, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, file photo firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire burns through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from a deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 7, 2018 file photo provided by Nicole Kowalczyke shows smoke and ash from the nearby Camp Fire in Chico, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from a deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, by President Donald Trump. (Nicole Kowalczyke via AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Scott Upton, right, the chief of the Northern Region for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection briefs California Gov. Jerry Brown, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long, second left, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, third left, during a a tour of the fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School in Paradise, Calif. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday by President Donald Trump. Democrats Brown and governor-elect Gavin Newsom said they welcomed the president's visit and "now is a time to pull together for the people of California." (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from a deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, by Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
