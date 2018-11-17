Shoppers and retailers preparing for extended holiday shopping season

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Leading up to Black Friday, shoppers are getting their lists ready, and businesses are gearing up for the crowds.
With a week until the holiday shopping season officially kicks off, Daja Dailey from Moss Point was getting some early shopping done on Friday at Edgewater Mall. Dailey said she needs the extra time because of the long list of people she needs to buy for.
“I need to buy for me, my baby, my husband, Mom, Dad and a lot of people,” Dailey said.
This year the Christmas buying season is extended with Thanksgiving falling on Nov. 22, which will give Michael Colborn almost a full extra week of the holiday shopping season to sell his candy and snacks in the mall.
“Every year I calculate out the amount of days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this is the second busiest year as for as the amount of days,” said Colborn, owner of Nutty B. Concessions.
Colborn expects those extra days between Thanksgiving and the new year to produce lot more money.
“Black Friday through the rest of the year is when you get in the black for most people,” Colborn said.
At Gulfport Premium Outlets, shoppers will have another spot to choose gifts from.
The Kate Spade New York store held its grand opening seven days before welcoming Black Friday customers.
“People have been calling us for weeks asking when Kate Spade is going to be open,” said Pam Meinzinger, Gulfport Premium Outlets Manager . “They have really been anticipating this store, and I think the sells are going to be outrageous.”
Shoppers like Daja Dailey have 33 days from Thanksgiving to Christmas to decide on the perfect gifts.
“That’s why I’m thankful for the extra time, because I can go look longer since Thanksgiving is earlier,” Dailey said.
According to the National Retail Federation shoppers are expected to spend about 4 percent more this holiday season than they did last year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.