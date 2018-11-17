Runners brave the 3rd Battle on Buffett Beach

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Of the 28 high, low. wet and sandy obstacles stretched out over three miles of the Pascagoula beach, which one did racers say was the hardest?
"Running three miles in the sand. That was the hardest part," said Courtney Levens.
“Definitely running in the sand. The obstacles were almost a little bit of a break,” said Josh Levens, her husband.
Oddly enough, this year's Battle on Buffett Beach was designed that way on purpose. Except, according to the course designer, running was supposed to be the easy part.
“In other words, where you had time to traverse before you actually came up to another obstacle instead of having them like back to back to back,” said Vincent Jackson, the race organizer.
Nonetheless, it wasn’t supposed to be a walk in the park. After all, any challenge worth doing shouldn’t be easy, right?
“The ropes definitely were the hardest obstacle, but I would definitely say the running was more so,” Courtney Levens said.
It was also 39 degrees at the start of the race. At near freezing temperatures, who would willingly get wet?
“The water wasn’t as cold as I thought it was going to be,” Courtney said.
If the temperature dropped any lower, that obstacle would’ve been scrapped in a minute by the organizers. They had medics on standby throughout the course.
"From start to finish we are monitoring the weather to see if we have to take something out because safety is paramount here," Jackson said.
Overall, the intensity of the course would be rated moderate to difficult, but it’s designed so that anybody, regardless of age or body type, can do it.
More than 200 people from the ages of 7 and up competed. The people who make the race happen said they want to see it continue to grow.
