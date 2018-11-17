Police: two arrested after stealing car in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Vincent Gulley and Billie Gulley of Georgetown, Delaware were arrested for felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
Moss Point police report responding to Clarks Exxon gas station at 6627 Highway 63 in reference to a stolen vehicle Friday around 9:16 a.m.
Police say the female victim told officers she went inside the store to use the ATM and left her 2012 Chevy Malibu in the parking lot with the engine running. Moments later, a male and female got into the vehicle and drove away going south on Highway 63.
Moss Point Police Department issued a Be On The Lookout for the car and began tracking its location through Onstar and GPS tracking. The department also worked with numerous other agencies in Mississippi and Alabama to locate the vehicle.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle on Interstate 65. Following a brief pursuit with law enforcement agencies in Alabama, both suspects were taken into custody. They are currently being held at the Baldwin County Correctional Facility in Alabama awaiting extradition.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.