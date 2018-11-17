Looking like a beautiful and warmer weekend

It might be chilly this morning, but we’re in for a nice warm-up this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with tons of sunshine.
We won’t be quite as cool on Sunday morning with lows in the mid 40s. However, the sunshine will be back on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 70s.
A bit more cloud cover is expected on Tuesday, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. We’ll drop into the mid 60s at that point. The 60s will last through Wednesday and Thanksgiving. There is the chance for some rain on Thanksgiving and Friday, but it’s too early to pinpoint how much rain we could see.
