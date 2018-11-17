House fire destroys Hancock County property, claims one man’s life

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A fire tore through a residence on Standard Cemetery Road in the north part of Hancock County Friday night. Officials confirm a male subject died as a result of the fire.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said the victim was found on the steps. Faulk believes he may have fallen down while trying to escape. A DNA test is needed to positively confirm his identity. He was unrecognizable upon discovery. But family has been contacted.
Faulk said the man who they believe is the victim was born in 1945.
Several rescue teams assisted with the fire including Harrison County Fire Services, West Harrison Fire Services, and the Pass Christian Fire Department.
The fire was described as a structure fire.
WLOX News Now is investigating this incident and will continue to update the story as new details emerge.
All pictures are courtesy of Pat Sullivan.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.