Holiday spirit fills downtown Waveland for annual Christmas Bazaar

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Christmas is still weeks away, but that’s not stopping people from thinking about the gifts around the tree.
Shoppers looking for the perfect present filled Coleman Avenue for Waveland’s 5th annual Christmas Bazaar.
“I just bought a Christmas present, and I bought the kids birthday presents that were out here. They have all kinds of nice stuff, I think you can really benefit from this," said shopper Melissa Richardson.
It’s also a big benefit for all the local artisans.
“I love the idea that we are supporting the community with buying local. I think that we really need that. It just really brings out that Christmas spirit too," said vendor Terry Truett.
In past years, the bazaar was at the Ground Zero museum. This year, the bazaar sponsor, the Waveland Candle Company, teamed up with Destination Waveland to bring the event to the streets for the first time. Organizers said its an opportunity to showcase the potential of the city’s downtown.
“I think this is a pretty good idea of what we might see for the future of Coleman Avenue. Filled with some wonderful shops down here, as well as I think there’ll be some hotel accommodations, as well as some boutique hotels down here," said Glenn Hood.
While parents shopped outside, kids were putting in their requests with Santa at the fire station. Hopefully, he has a big budget.
“It’s not the kids of yesterday that want the doll, or this or that. They want the electronics," said Mayor Mike Smith as Santa.
As Santa makes his list and checks it twice, it’s clear a lot people are already full of Christmas cheer.
“Christmas is like my favorite holiday, and it’s just really fun coming out here and enjoying like the spirit of Christmas," said Alyssa Stieffel.
