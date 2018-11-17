Gulfport City Council reveals plans for Highway 49 sidewalk study

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Safety is the main priority as Gulfport plans to build sidewalks along U.S. 49 south of Creosote Road.
The proposed sidewalk would go be built between Creosote Road South and the Turkey Creek Bridge. Before construction begins, the first step is a study to determine the most safe paths for pedestrians.
“This is well spent money for a study that needs to be done," said Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines.
The area south of Creosote Road has a reputation of being dangerous for people who try to cross through the six lanes of often-congested traffic. In October, a man died after being hit by a car north of Airport Road, one of multiple pedestrian deaths this year.
“When you’ve had three fatalities within the same quarter, you have to now address this with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. We know Highway 49 is a state highway, but we have to be responsible for the safety of our citizens,” she said.
Hotels and restaurants line Highway 49 on one side, while a Walmart Supercenter is the mainstay of a busy plaza right across the street. Officials said the goal is to give people a safe way to access the businesses that line the highway and make the area more pedestrian friendly.
“It’s going to be important to see how we can get the flow of traffic that will allow pedestrians to cross safely at the red light. I’m very excited about this," Holmes-Hines said.
The public is invited to learn more about the sidewalk proposal at Gulfport’s City Council meetings. The next one will be held Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Gulfport City Council Chamber.
