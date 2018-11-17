Biloxi church giving away 100 bags of food to families in need of holiday meal

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Abundant Life Evangelist Church in Biloxi got an early start to their Saturday for a good cause. Church members were up as early as 7 a.m. to unload and prepare food bags to give away to families in need.
An 18-wheeler will meet volunteers with food to be unloaded and filled in giveaway bags.
The church plans on giving 100 bags filled with Thanksgiving-like food to help families prepare for their holiday meal. Volunteers from Keesler Air Force Base was also helping to unload and fill bags.
Bags will be available from 9 a.m. until noon while supplies last.
The church is located at 172 Rodenburg Avenue.
