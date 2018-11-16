Students decorate Christmas trees for nursing home residents

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) - Students at West Wortham Elementary and Middle School are already spreading Christmas cheer.
The Acts of Random Kindness Club is busy at work making unique handcrafted ornaments. The students are using them to decorate 106 Christmas trees to give to nursing home residents on the Coast.
Since the club started earlier in 2018, students have performed more than 50 acts of kindness across the school and in the community. Projects include making goodie bags for veterans, curating a kindness calendar and making posters featuring inspirational posts.
Students beamed with happiness as they customized their ornaments with colorful pipe cleaners, marbles and ribbons. Makenzy Stewart, a middle school student, said being part of the club has motivated her to be more kind in her everyday life.
“I feel like I’m making a difference for the world, because as Ms. Jones says, if you do one kind thing then other people will do kind things, and it’s like a ripple,” she said.
Teachers said students asked to bump the monthly meetings to twice a month because they want to make a bigger difference.
