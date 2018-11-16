Shuckers hope to stir up season ticket holders

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -One thing's for sure, the product on the field isn't why attendance has been down at MGM Park.
In two of its four seasons, the Biloxi Shuckers have played for the Southern League Championship, but getting fans to consistently go to games has been the challenge. That’s why the team hopes to create the Shuck Nation and create a more robust season ticket base.
"Realistically, it’s hard to make 70 games a year,” said Allen Lusk, Shuckers Box Office Manager. “We want to still have that value for everybody. We’re basing Shuck Nation around the experiences and the socials and things that will come with it.”
Lusk also said for businesses that want to network more, there will be social events and some special headlining guests. The goal is to bring flexibility to the loyal fans and, at the same time, get those outlier fans to the games and enjoy more than just baseball.
"Some people like baseball. Some people like to see more behind the scenes, some like different aspects so we’re covering all avenues, so our fans can enjoy the experience,” Lusk said. “I’ve never been more excited heading into a season with this whole membership push.”
