Project helps students learn about construction and community

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Carpentry students in the Harrison County School District are making Little Free Libraries in hopes of making a difference.
The first-year construction students are building six Little Free Libraries. The Little Free Library project is a neighborhood book exchange through the Gulfport-Orange Grove Rotary Club.
This year, members reached out to construction students in Harrison County School District to help expand the program.
“We thought what better than to have the shop class at Harrison Central High School partner with us and build the houses for us,” said Rotary member Carolyn Ladner. “This will involve the students in community outreach and also help us a lot.”
The library boxes will eventually go to elementary schools throughout Harrison County.
About 13 students from both Harrison Central and West Harrison high schools have been working on the library boxes for about three weeks.
The project is about halfway complete.
“I mean they see work ethic,” said Tim Wheeler, Harrison County Career Tech Center instructor. “They all work together as a team. Just doing something together.”
For the students, it goes way beyond learning how to handle tools.
“It’s a community project, and I feel like that is a good thing to basically help build up the morale of the students and the teachers in the school,” said student Josh McClintic. “And that’s good, because if morale is higher for people, it’s going to be a better experience for everyone.”
The first unit will be picked up by the Gulfport-Orange Grove Rotary Club sometime after Thanksgiving.
