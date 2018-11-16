Porter Avenue party in Ocean Springs as road reopened

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -The end of a long-awaited project is here, and now they’re celebrating the re-opening of Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs after a year of construction.
There are new shops, and the road is paved as they christen this area as a new entertainment district.
"We want to let people know that we love Government Street, but Ocean Springs is bigger, and we like to party so that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson. “The businesses on Porter all came together and organized this. We’ve got a little bit for everybody. You can go down to Government Street, go down to Porter, go down to Washington Avenue. There’s always something to do and this just adds to that.”
