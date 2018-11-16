One dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 53

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Harrison County.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 53 near Lizana School Road. Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us a vehicle went off the road, hitting a tree.
The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash, said MHP. No one else was in the vehicle at the time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Authorities are still at the scene of the crash investigating. Expect delays if you’re traveling in that area.
MHP, Harrison County Fire Services, and the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the crash.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
