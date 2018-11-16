New Zealand makes biggest cocaine bust in banana shipment

This image made from video shows a cocaine seizure at a police press conference in Auckland, New Zealand Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. New Zealand police have made the country's largest cocaine seizure, with 190 kilograms (418 pounds) of the drug found in a container of bananas shipped from Panama. New Zealand police and customs officials say the cocaine was contained in five duffel bags on top of bananas in a shipment that arrived in Auckland from Balboa, Panama, in August. Police say a 41-year-old man has been arrested in Sydney after a joint operation with Australia's Federal Police and its Criminal Intelligence Commission. (NZ Herald via AP) (NZ Herald)