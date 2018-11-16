Morning frost, then nice and dry

Bundle up again it’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and some areas near-freezing. For the rest of Friday, dry and sunny with highs in the 60s. It’ll be warmer than yesterday, but still cooler than usual for mid-November. No rain is expected now through early next week so enjoy the beautiful and pleasantly warmer weekend! For the middle of next week, a slight chance for showers around Thanksgiving Thursday but it does not look like enough rain to disrupt local activities.
The Atlantic tropics are quiet with no new systems expected to form over the next five days. Hurricane season ends two weeks from today.