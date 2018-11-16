Morning frost, then nice and dry

Bundle up again it’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and some areas near-freezing. For the rest of Friday, dry and sunny with highs in the 60s. It’ll be warmer than yesterday, but still cooler than usual for mid-November. No rain is expected now through early next week so enjoy the beautiful and pleasantly warmer weekend! For the middle of next week, a slight chance for showers around Thanksgiving Thursday but it does not look like enough rain to disrupt local activities.