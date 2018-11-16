MISSING: Biloxi Police looking for teenage runaway

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are looking for a teenage boy who is believed to have runaway.
Harold Edwards, 16, was last seen on Tuesday wearing blue jeans and a green jacket. He stands around six feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police believe the boy ran away and may be trying to get to George County. There is no suspicious circumstances or foul play suspected at this time.
If you see Harold or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
