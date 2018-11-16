East Central’s Sania Wells signs with Auburn

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) - For a community of just over 1500 people, Hurley has produced their fair share of standout Division I collegiate athletes within the past year. Brad Cumbest signed with Mississippi State, Tony Brown signed with South Alabama, and on Thursday? It was his little sister’s turn.
East Central girls basketball standout Sania Wells took the next step in her athletic career, signing with the Auburn Tigers.
Wells averaged an incredible 30.3 points per game for the Hornets last year, and is primed for another big season as a senior.
Wells says she is happy to be the latest athlete in the family to sign on the dotted line, and can’t wait to experience the SEC.
“It means a lot because I watched my brother before me then my older brother before him do it and I’ve just been waiting for this moment for two years now,” Wells said. "SEC football, watching it every Saturday with my family and then watching basketball games - I’ve wanted to be in (the SEC) it since I was young and it feels good to finally be a part of it.
