WLOX Editorial: Restoring our natural resources will help the coast economy

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - More restoration projects were just announced for the BP Money from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in the gulf. Additional spending is $37.8 million. That brings the total planned spending so far to more than half a billion dollars.
The newly announced spending includes: money for marsh restoration and protection, oyster restoration, several projects for workforce training, and now a total of $18.35 million to help build the Mississippi Aquarium, and a number of other projects.
We agree with the use of this huge influx of cash as we continue to restore our natural resources and help the coast economy now and into the future. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.