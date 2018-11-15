Vancleave woman sentenced after hot car death of infant son

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman will spend 20 years in custody for the death of her infant son in June.
Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter after her 10-month-old son, Kash Barhonovich, was left in her vehicle for over an hour and died.
The investigators determined that this was not an incident where the child was accidentally forgotten in the vehicle. They found evidence that Barhonovich had been using drugs the day before and the day of the incident.
“Drugs have such detrimental and tragic consequences in so many people’s lives," said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. "This innocent child died due to the defendant putting drugs before her own child’s life. This is yet another example of how drug addictions can cause tragic consequences. This defendant was held accountable for her actions, but I hope that in the future we will be able to hold drug dealers who contribute to the cause of these kinds of deaths accountable as well.”
“This is not a case of a horrible accident or mistake. We have a mother who was at the tail end of a days long drug binge," said Assistant District Attorney Angel McIlrath Myers. "She chose drugs over her child and her child died for her addiction. Grief and remorse don’t excuse the deadly decisions she made that day. This is tragic in every way, and it is a tragedy that could have been avoided.”
Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Barhonovich to the maximum penalty of 20 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a fine in the amount of $1,000. Her sentence will run consecutively to a prison sentence she is currently serving out of Harrison County.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.