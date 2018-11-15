Sigrid Nunez's novel "The Friend" wins National Book Award

Nunez's novel was chosen from among five fiction works set mostly in the present, and touching with lyricism and intensity upon everything from race and sexuality to climate change. Finalist Jamel Brinkley, author of the story collection "A Lucky Man," told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that "Our lives vibrate with uncertainty and mystery, with paths precariously taken or not taken, and they are often under threat by one thing or another. Many of our lives are under threat by design." Lauren Groff, a nominee for the story collection "Florida," said that "In these frightening and fraught times, I had to come into the full certainty that art was meaningful enough for me to devote my heart to it."