Mississippi Power customers could see decrease in billing

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - In an effort to decrease customer’s bill, Mississippi Power submitted their annual fueling filing with the Public Service Commission on Nov. 15. The filing requests a three percent decrease or $4.14 per month for residential customers using 1, 000 kWh of electricity.
“Mississippi Power is committed to providing industry-leading customer service and performance at rates below the national average,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “We are pleased to deliver savings through today’s filing while providing the safe and reliable energy our customers expect.”
According to a press release, if the Public Service Commission approves the decrease, it will be reflected in customer’s payments dating the first billing cycle of February. Officials say the commission adjusts their prices to either go up or down to reflect the changes in cost of fuel used by the company to produce electricity adding they don’t earn a profit on fuel costs.
The company serves more than 187, 000 customers in 23 counties across the state.
