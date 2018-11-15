JUST IN: Hasbrouck, Trehern to face off in runoff for judicial seat

Tanya Hasbrouck, left, and Ashlee Cole Trehern will both appear on the ballot during the Nov. 27 runoff race for a District 16 judicial seat.
By Lindsay Knowles | November 15, 2018 at 12:16 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 12:16 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Less than a hundred votes separated two candidates who were vying for a spot in the District 16 judicial runoff.

In the end, Ashlee Cole Trehern pulled ahead of Gary Roberts by just 88 votes, claiming a spot in the runoff against Tanya Hasbrouck.

The current numbers according to the election commission are as follows:

Tanya Hasbrouck - 14,288

Ashlee Cole Trehern - 12,036

Gary Roberts - 11,948

Robert Briggs - 6,326

The runoff race will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, to determine the winner. District 16 covers Jackson, George, and Greene counties.

Trehern currently serves as Moss Point’s city prosecutor, as a court-appointed guardian ad litem, and as court-appointed special master in the chancery court.

Hasbrouck currently serves as the board attorney for West Jackson County Utility Authority and as public defender for the cities of Pascagoula and Gautier. She previously served as an assistant district attorney for Jackson, George, and Greene counties.

