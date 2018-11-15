Jackson County cities reduce funding to animal shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be receiving less money from cities like Ocean Springs, Gautier and Moss Point, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the shelter.
The shelter won’t be getting as much money from cities as it did in the past because the county and those cities have worked on interlocal agreement to share resources and be more efficient with operations.
In the past, cities like Ocean Springs gave as much as $10,000 a year to the county for the shelter. Now, that number is down to $500.
The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen met Wednesday in a special meeting Wednesday night to authorize interlocal agreement.
Jackson County Administrator Brian Fulton said these cities and county officials have made an interlocal agreement where the county will share much of the financial burden of the shelter while cities will still have their animal control services work with the county. Fulton said it’s a more simplified agreement.
The Jackson County Animal Shelter is also expected to undergo renovations in the near future.
