Gulfport PD’s Deputy Chief will be missed after retirement is announced

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police gave a fond farewell to a veteran law enforcement officer Wednesday. After 24 years of serving the Gulfport community and the department, Deputy Chief Chris Loposser announced his retirement.
Loposser’s official retirement date is November 30th, but he’s already turned in his badge and uniform.
Growing up in Gulfport, Loposser said it’s been a rewarding career helping people in his hometown. .
“When you first start as a young policeman, you want to fight crime and catch the bad guy, and there’s plenty of that. I think finding those moments where you can help people individually,” he said
Loposser honorably served in many positions throughout his career. His area of service included: the Uniformed Patrol Division, the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, United States Customs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. His leadership developed as the Officer in Charge of Narcotics, Officer in Charge of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Commander of Operations and Deputy Chief of Police.
Loposser has advice for current and aspiring law enforcement officers.
“If you can do something different everyday and learn something different every day, that’s going to make you the best police officer you can be. Be committed. Be in the community. Talk to people face to face. That’s the best advice I can give you,” Loposser said.
Chief Leonard J. Papania says he’s going to miss having Loposser around.
“Chris has been such a valuable member of our Gulfport Police Team. While I am excited for him as he embarks on his next phase in life, I am saddened in losing him as such a strong counterpart and daily presence in our Department," he said.
Even Mayor Billy Hewes had words for Loposser.
“Deputy Chief Chris Loposser will be greatly missed. His dedication to our Gulfport Police Department and community has been a prime example of service above self. We wish him the best on his future endeavors,” Hewes said.
Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy Chief!
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.